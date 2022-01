Tuchel keen to add Club World Cup crown to Chelsea trophy cabinet

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said he was relishing the chance to win more silverware at the Premier League side as he prepares the team for its Club World Cup campaign next month.

European champion Chelsea faces either UAE Pro League side Al Jazira, AFC Champions League winner Al Hilal or Tahiti's AS Pirae in its semifinal clash at Abu Dhabi's Mohammad Bin Zayed Stadium on February 9.

Tuchel said he was looking forward to winning a third title since being named the London team's boss last year, after also guiding it to the UEFA Super Cup crown.

Salah's Egypt, Mane's Senegal into African Cup semifinals

Canada boosts FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifying hopes with win over USA

"Once you're in it, you're pretty excited," Tuchel told the club website. "Once you're not in it, it's a competition that has not the highest focus on and highest value. It seems like this in Europe, or only for me.

"But once you're in it and you start planning it, and you see it coming on the horizon, it is quite exciting."

Chelsea last played in the competition in 2012, losing 1-0 to Corinthians in the final in Japan.

Tuchel said his team should take the next step this year and join Manchester United and Liverpool as the only English winners of the trophy.

"It's a big opportunity to win an extraordinary trophy which is far from daily business, and that's why we'll do anything to take the chance to make it happen," Tuchel said.

The Club World Cup takes place from February 3-12 in the United Arab Emirates.