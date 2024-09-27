Why are Barcelona fans banned from UEFA Champions League away game against Red Star Belgrade?

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) banned Barcelona on Friday from selling tickets to fans for its next away game in the Champions League for “racism and/or other discriminatory conduct” during a game at Monaco.

The disciplinary sanction will apply on November 6 when Barcelona plays at Red Star Belgrade.

UEFA did not specify details of the misconduct during a 2-1 loss at Monaco last week in the teams’ opening game in the new format Champions League opening phase.

The ticket sales ban activated a probationary sanction UEFA ordered for Barcelona last season. In April, fans made Nazi salutes at Paris Saint-Germain in a Champions League game.

UEFA said its disciplinary judges also fined Barcelona 10,000 euros (USD 11,000) and ordered a new probationary sanction for a repeat offence in the next year. That will activate another ticket sales ban for one away game in a European competition.