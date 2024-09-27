The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) banned Barcelona on Friday from selling tickets to fans for its next away game in the Champions League for “racism and/or other discriminatory conduct” during a game at Monaco.
The disciplinary sanction will apply on November 6 when Barcelona plays at Red Star Belgrade.
UEFA did not specify details of the misconduct during a 2-1 loss at Monaco last week in the teams’ opening game in the new format Champions League opening phase.
ALSO READ | Arsenal, Manchester City reach women’s Champions League group stage
The ticket sales ban activated a probationary sanction UEFA ordered for Barcelona last season. In April, fans made Nazi salutes at Paris Saint-Germain in a Champions League game.
UEFA said its disciplinary judges also fined Barcelona 10,000 euros (USD 11,000) and ordered a new probationary sanction for a repeat offence in the next year. That will activate another ticket sales ban for one away game in a European competition.
Latest on Sportstar
- Why are Barcelona fans banned from UEFA Champions League away game against Red Star Belgrade?
- Bundesliga 2024-25: Bayer Leverkusen ready for ‘full throttle’ Bayern Munich, says Xabi Alonso
- IND vs BAN 2024: Bangladesh fan ‘Tiger’ Robi, who alleged attack during Kanpur Test, says he fell sick
- Macau Open 2024: Treesa-Gayatri pair enters semifinals, Srikanth eliminated in quarterfinals
- SL vs NZ, LIVE 2nd Test: New Zealand loses Latham early, Sri Lanka declares at 602 after Kamindu Mendis’ 182
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE