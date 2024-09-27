MagazineBuy Print

Why are Barcelona fans banned from UEFA Champions League away game against Red Star Belgrade?

UEFA did not specify details of the misconduct during a 2-1 loss at Monaco last week in the teams’ opening game in the new format Champions League opening phase.

Published : Sep 27, 2024 15:29 IST , Nyon, Switzerland - 1 MIN READ

AP
Barcelona´s supporters during the UEFA Champions League football match between AS Monaco and FC Barcelona.
Barcelona´s supporters during the UEFA Champions League football match between AS Monaco and FC Barcelona. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) banned Barcelona on Friday from selling tickets to fans for its next away game in the Champions League for “racism and/or other discriminatory conduct” during a game at Monaco.

The disciplinary sanction will apply on November 6 when Barcelona plays at Red Star Belgrade.

UEFA did not specify details of the misconduct during a 2-1 loss at Monaco last week in the teams’ opening game in the new format Champions League opening phase.

ALSO READ | Arsenal, Manchester City reach women’s Champions League group stage

The ticket sales ban activated a probationary sanction UEFA ordered for Barcelona last season. In April, fans made Nazi salutes at Paris Saint-Germain in a Champions League game.

UEFA said its disciplinary judges also fined Barcelona 10,000 euros (USD 11,000) and ordered a new probationary sanction for a repeat offence in the next year. That will activate another ticket sales ban for one away game in a European competition.

