UEFA Champions League HIGHLIGHTS score and updates: Salzburg 1-1 AC Milan, Leipzig loses 1-4 to Shakhtar Donetsk

RB Salzburg vs AC Milan - Group E

Italian champion AC Milan begins its Champions League campaign against Austrian league winner RB Salzburg in Group E on Tuesday.

Milan would want to get off to a winning start with the team set to face Chelsea later in the group stage.

In addition, Milan would want to banish the ghosts of its last outing in the European competition when it got eliminated from the group stage. Milan was up against Liverpool, Atletico Madrid, and Porto, and was able to secure only four points from six games.

Salzburg, on other hand, will be riding high on its solid start to the season where it has won six of the seven matches in the Austrian league.

HEAD TO HEAD

The two sides had last faced each other in the 1994/95 season in the group stage. AC Milan had won both the matches.

While it secured a 3-0 win at home, the return fixture ended 1-0 in favour of the Rossonerri.

Salzburg vs AC Milan H2H AC Milan 3-0 Salzburg Salzburg 0-1 AC Milan

Playing XI

Salzburg (4-3-1-2) - Kohn - Dedic, Solet, Wober, Ulmer - Seiwald, Capaldo, Kjaergaard - Kameri - Fernando, Okafor

AC Milan (4-2-3-1) - Maignan - Calabria, Kalulu, Tomori, Hernández - Tonali, Bennacer - Saelemaekers, De Ketelaere, Leão - Giroud

RB Leipzig vs Shakhtar Donetsk - Group F

Timo Werner made a comeback to RB Leipzig this season from Chelsea. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

RB Leipzig has not had an ideal start to its season. It has won just one match in the league so far and conceded nine goals in the process.

The German side will bank on striker Timo Werner to guide the side to a solid start in the Champions League.

Shakhtar Donetsk has been a constant name in the Champions League draws. The Ukrainian side will look to better its group stage finish in the previous edition and make it to the knockouts.

As for form, Shakhtar Donetsk is in third place in the recently commenced Ukrainian League with two wins and one draw.

HEAD TO HEAD

This will be the first match between the two sides.

Playing XI

Leipzig (4-4-2) - Gulasci- Simakan, Daillo, Orban, Halstenberg - Nkunku, Laimar, Schlager, Szoboszlai - Werner, Silva

Shakhtar Donetsk (4-1-4-1) - Trubin - Maia Reis, Matvienko, Bondar, Konoplya - Stepanenko - Mudryk, Bondarenko, Sudakov, Shved - Zubkov

When and where are Salzburg vs AC Milan and RB Leipzig vs Shakhtar Donetsk being played?

The Champions League fixture Salzburg vs AC Milan will be played at the Stadion Salzburg in Salzburg, Austria. The match is scheduled for a 12:30 am kick-off on Wednesday.

The Champions League fixture RB Leipzig will be played at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany. The match is scheduled for a 12:30 am kick-off on Wednesday.

Where can I watch these Champions League matches in India?

Channel: Sony SIX, Sony SIX HD

OTT Platform: Sony LIV, JioTV

Time: 12:30 am