UEFA Champions League, Napoli vs Liverpool: LIVE streaming info, preview, predicted XI

PREVIEW
Last year’s runner up Liverpool has got off to a sluggish start in the Premier League and is outside the top four spots. Jurgen Klopp’s men will now hope to start their Champions League campaign off to a winning note in the tricky Group A, with the first encounter coming at the tricky Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.
The six-time winners of the competition will bank on the firepower of Mohammad Salah, also the club’s top scorer in the Champions League, to combine with Luis Diaz and hit the net against Napoli.
The attack firing becomes all the more important after Sadio Mane left the club for Germany’s Bayern Munich.
Napoli will be without their seasoned forward Dries Mertens in the 2022/23 Champions League. The Italian side has got off to a good start in the Serie A and is second in Serie A.
It not lost a game in the league so far and will hope to emulate the performance on the European stage.
HEAD TO HEAD
Liverpool and Napoli have faced each other four times in the Champions League and the Italian side has edged out the English giant.
All matches have been in group stages - in the 2018/19 and 2019/20 season.
PREDICTED XI
Napoli (4-3-3): Meret - Di Lorenzo, Kim, Rrahmani, Rui - Zielinski, Zambo Anguissa, Lobotka - Politano, Raspadori, Kvaratskhelia
Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson - Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson - Fabinho, Elliott, Arthur - Salah, Nunez, Diaz
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
When and where is Napoli vs Liverpool?
The Champions League fixture NAP vs LIV will be played at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples, Italy. The match is scheduled for a 12:30 am kick-off on Thursday.
Where can I watch Napoli vs Liverpool in India?
Channel: Sony SIX, Sony SIX HD
OTT Platform: Sony LIV, JioTV
Time: 12:30 am