Football

Guardiola says Haaland will not be risked when Man City faces Sevilla

Haaland, who has 22 goals in all competitions this season, was substituted in the second half of City’s goalless Champions League draw at his former side Borussia Dortmund last Tuesday after sustaining a knock.

Reuters
30 October, 2022 11:15 IST
30 October, 2022 11:15 IST
Haaland was also left out of City’s squad for the game at Leicester after picking up an ankle problem.

Haaland was also left out of City’s squad for the game at Leicester after picking up an ankle problem. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Haaland, who has 22 goals in all competitions this season, was substituted in the second half of City’s goalless Champions League draw at his former side Borussia Dortmund last Tuesday after sustaining a knock.

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland will skip its Champions League clash with Sevilla on Wednesday as a precaution after the Norwegian did not play in Saturday’s 1-0 Premier League victory at Leicester City due to injury, manager Pep Guardiola said.

Haaland, who has 22 goals in all competitions this season, was substituted in the second half of City’s goalless Champions League draw at his former side Borussia Dortmund last Tuesday after sustaining a knock.

Also Read
Tuchel: Chelsea end too early for me, but it was out of my hands

Guardiola said he would not take a risk with his leading goalscorer when City host Sevilla in Europe’s top-tier club competition as they have already qualified for the knockout stage.

“I don’t know,” Guardiola told the BBC, when asked about Haaland’s potential return date. “He has ligament damage. He feels better, we have one more week.

“He won’t play against Sevilla, because we have already qualified and hopefully against Fulham (on Saturday) he can help us. If not, he might play against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup (on Nov. 9).”

City lacked a cutting edge in the opening half at Leicester but a stunning free kick from Kevin De Bruyne sealed the win as the champions moved back to the top of the Premier League table.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Emami East Bengal Preview: Age-old rivalry on Calcutta soil for the first time in ISL

FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup: India campaign review - what Blue Lionesses can learn from early exit

Watch: Benzema, Putellas win Ballon d’Or, Mane wins Socrates award

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us