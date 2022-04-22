UEFA charges Bodo/Glimt boss, Roma goalkeeping coach with serious assault

UEFA on Friday charged Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt's manager Kjetil Knutsen and Italian club AS Roma's goalkeeping coach Nuno Santos with "serious assault" following their ill-tempered Europa Conference League match in Norway this month.

Following its 2-1 quarter final first-leg defeat on April 7, the Italian side's captain Lorenzo Pellegrini said Santos had been attacked, while Knutsen accused a Roma goalkeeping coach of grabbing him by the throat.

European football's governing body had provisionally suspended the duo and added on Friday that it had initiated disciplinary proceedings due to the coaches violating the general principles of conduct.

"The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) will decide on the matter in due course," UEFA said in a statement.

Bodo had said that it planned to report the incident to the police.

Roma won the second leg 4-0 to seal a 5-2 aggregate victory.