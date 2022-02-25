UEFA Europa League last 16 draw: Barcelona to face Galatasaray, Sevilla plays West Ham

La Liga club Barcelona will face Turkish side Galatasaray in the last 16 of the Europa League, while six-time champion Sevilla will play English Premier League club West Ham United after the draw took place on Friday.

Barcelona, which hammered Napoli in the knockout stage playoffs, will face a struggling Galatasaray team which is 13th in the Turkish top-flight.

West Ham has a tough task at hand against Sevilla, which is second in La Liga and famously dubbed the Europa League specialist.

West Ham manager David Moyes previously worked in the Spanish top division, managing Real Sociedad in 2014-15.

In the other fixtures, Scottish champion Rangers, which stunned Borussia Dortmund in the last round, will face Red Star Belgrade while Braga is up against AS Monaco.

Portuguese club Porto will face French side Olympique Lyonnais, Atalanta will take on Bayer Leverkusen and Real Betis will face Eintracht Frankfurt.

RB Leipzig will face Russian side Spartak Moscow, which will play its home tie at a neutral venue, according to a decision made by European soccer governing body UEFA earlier on Friday.

The first legs of the last-16 ties will be played on March 10 and the second legs on March 17.

Porto and Betis will play their first legs at home on March 9 to avoid a clash with Braga and Sevilla, respectively.