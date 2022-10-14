Football

McTominay late goal gives misfiring United Europa League win over Omonia

United has Sheriff and Real Sociedad left to play but the Spanish side are three points better off on 12 so remains favourite to top the group.

14 October, 2022 02:54 IST
Scott McTominay celebrates after his goal.

Scott McTominay celebrates after his goal.

Scott McTominay scored in the 93rd minute to hand Manchester United a hard fought win over Omonia Nicosia in the UEFA Europa League group E tie on Friday at the Old Trafford stadium.

Omonia’s Francis Uzoho was just minutes away from getting his well deserved clean sheet before McTominay spoiled his party.

United squandered quite a few chances, with Uzoho keeping four of Marcus Rashford’s shot out of danger. Casemiro’s long range attempt too found the Nigerian goalkeeper’s fingers and went crashing on to the crossbar.

More to follow....

