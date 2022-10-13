Football

UEFA investigating Ireland players over pro-IRA chant

A video posted on social media after Ireland's 1-0 playoff win over Scotland on Tuesday showed the squad chanting a slogan supportive of the paramilitary Irish Republican Army that sought to end British rule in Northern Ireland.

Reuters
13 October, 2022 23:01 IST
Ireland manager Vera Pauw and the country’s football association (FAI) apologised for the incident.

Ireland manager Vera Pauw and the country's football association (FAI) apologised for the incident.

UEFA have opened an investigation into "potential inappropriate behaviour" by Republic of Ireland players for singing a song referencing the IRA after qualifying for their first women's World Cup, the governing body said on Thursday.

Pauw said the players were devastated and the one who posted the video was "crying in her room because she hurt people and she never meant it".

"We have done something that hurt people and it's no excuse that we did not mean to hurt anyone. It's not an excuse that we were celebrating," Pauw said.

"It's wrong, we shouldn't have done it and we will never do it again."

