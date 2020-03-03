Football Football UEFA Nations League draw: Portugal to face France; Spain, Germany grouped together Defending champion Portugal will face France, while Spain and Germany have been pooled together in the UEFA Nations League 2020-21 draw. AMSTERDAM 03 March, 2020 23:47 IST Defending champion Portugal will face France while Spain and Germany are set to clash in the UEFA Nations League 2020-21. - Getty Images AMSTERDAM 03 March, 2020 23:47 IST France and Croatia will play out a repeat of their World Cup final having been drawn in the same group in the 2020-21 Nations League with defending champions Portugal, while Germany and Spain will go head-to-head.Fernando Santos' side won the inaugural competition last year, beating Netherlands 1-0 in the final thanks to Goncalo Guedes, though Group 3 looks set to significantly test the side's mettle this time around – Sweden also joining the nation with Croatia and France.Change in formatThe format of the competition changes slightly this time around, with the groups containing four teams rather than three, but as before the top team from each of the four groups in League A will meet in the Nations League finals.Italy will fancy its chances of reaching the final stages having been drawn with Poland, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Netherlands, the latter likely its biggest challenger. In Group 4, Germany and Spain will be the favourites ahead of Ukraine and Switzerland, while England and Belgium are in Group 2 with Iceland and Denmark.Here are the full groupings:LEAGUE AGroup A1: Netherlands, Italy, Bosnia and Herzegovina, PolandGroup A2: England, Belgium, Denmark, IcelandGroup A3: Portugal, France, Sweden, CroatiaGroup A4: Switzerland, Spain, Ukraine, Germany LEAGUE BGroup B1: Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland, RomaniaGroup B2: Czech Republic, Scotland, Slovakia, IsraelGroup B3: Russia, Serbia, Turkey, HungaryGroup B4: Wales, Finland, Republic of Ireland, Bulgaria Portugal beat Nertherlands won the inaugural edition of the tournament last year. - Getty Images LEAGUE CGroup C1: Azerbaijan, Luxembourg, Cyprus, MontenegroGroup C2: Armenia, Estonia, North Macedonia, GeorgiaGroup C3: Moldova, Slovenia, Kosovo, GreeceGroup C4: Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Belarus, Albania LEAGUE DGroup D1: Faroe Islands, Latvia, Andorra, MaltaGroup D2: Gibraltar, Liechtenstein, San Marino DATESMatchday 1: September 3-5, 2020Matchday 2: September 6-8, 2020Matchday 3: October 8-10, 2020Matchday 4: October 11-13, 2020Matchday 5: November 12-14, 2020Matchday 6: November 15-17, 2020Finals: June 2, 3, 6, 2021 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos