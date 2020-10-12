UEFA Nations League: Italy held by Poland, Norway crushes Romania

Italy forward Federico Chiesa was guilty of a glaring miss early in the game as his side played out a disappointing 0-0 draw away to Poland in the Nations League on Sunday.

Chiesa sliced his effort wide from six metres at the far post in one of the few real chances at the Energa stadium.

Italy extended their unbeaten run to 18 matches as they stayed top of League A Group One with five points from three games. The Netherlands and Poland have four each and Bosnia two.

The stadium was filled to around 25% of its capacity, the maximum allowed by local authorities.

In the other game, playmaker Martin Odegaard set up Erling Haaland for two of his three goals as Norway thumped Romania to leave it second in the group behind Austria, which beat Northern Ireland 1-0 in Belfast.

In Group, 2 Lyndon Dykes scored as Scotland beat bottom side Slovakia 1-0 to go top on seven points, with the Czech Republic, who won 2-1 in Israel, second on six points.

UEFA Nations League: Mount's scores winner as England beats Belgium 2-1

Ireland hung on for a gritty 0-0 draw at home to Wales in its UEFA Nations League B Group 4 game in Dublin.

The Irish had to overcome the loss of seven players to COVID-19 precautions as forwards Adam Idah and Aaron Connolly were already excluded, and an unnamed player who tested positive for the virus and four more who were deemed to be close contacts were also stood down.

With the sides evenly matched, Ireland's Shane Long and Daryl Horgan had the best of the chances in the second half. However, a red card for winger James McClean seven minutes from time hampered the home side further and the game finished in a draw.

The result left Wales top of Group 4 on seven points after three games, one ahead of Finland, which comfortably beat Bulgaria 2-0 in Helsinki. Ireland are third on two points, with Bulgaria bottom on one.