Football Football UEFA Nations League: Portugal brushes off Ronaldo absence to outclass Sweden Goals from Bernardo Silva and a Diogo Jota brace gave Portugal an easy 3-0 win over Sweden in Cristiano Ronaldo's absence to top its group ahead of France. Reuters 15 October, 2020 07:42 IST Diogo Jota's double strike led Portugal to a comfortable win in Cristiano Ronaldo's absence as it now sits atop the group, ahead of France. - Twitter/ UEFA Nations League Reuters 15 October, 2020 07:42 IST Goals from Bernardo Silva and a Diogo Jota brace gave Portugal a comfortable 3-0 win over Sweden in the Nations League on Wednesday as the host made light work of the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo due to a positive COVID-19 test.Ronaldo's only contribution to the game was a post on Instagram around kickoff time urging on his team mates as he remained in quarantine, and they proved more than equal to the task.William Carvalho could have given the home side the lead in the opening minutes but his header came back of a post and bounced away to safety, and Sweden's defence struggled to deal with Portugal's pace and precision.Silva opened the scoring in the 21st minute as Portugal won the ball back in the middle of the field and quickly countered, with Jota firing a pinpoint pass to Silva in the penalty area for a perfect first-time finish. Bernardo Silva, Diogo Jota (2)#NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/00D1XeJnfI— UEFA Nations League (@EURO2020) October 14, 2020 Marcus Berg went close to equalising for Sweden with a powerful shot which hit the post, but the more the Swedes attacked the more vulnerable it was to Portugal's lightning-quick counter-attacks.Jota got on the scoresheet just before halftime, lashing home Joao Cancelo's cross from deep on the right to make it 2-0, and he added a superb third with a solo run and thumping shot in the 71st minute.Sweden coach Janne Andersson will miss his side's next Nations League game against Croatia following his second yellow card of the tournament, the 57-year-old showing his frustration with refereeing decisions that went against his team.With 10 points from four games, Portugal tops Group 2 in League A on goal difference ahead of France, who beat Croatia 2-1 in Zagreb. The Swedes are bottom of the group after slumping to four straight defeats. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL match today: All you need to know Dugout videos