Football

UEFA Nations League to have new knockout round after 2024

The knockout round will be played in March and create continuity between the group phase ending in November and the Finals in June.

Reuters
GENEVA 25 January, 2023 23:04 IST
GENEVA 25 January, 2023 23:04 IST
Reresentative image:

Reresentative image: | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The knockout round will be played in March and create continuity between the group phase ending in November and the Finals in June.

The UEFA Nations League will be expanded with a new knockout round after 2024, European soccer’s governing body said on Wednesday following its executive committee’s meeting in Nyon, Switzerland.

The knockout round will be played in March and create continuity between the group phase ending in November and the Finals in June.

League A group winners and runners-up will participate in home-and-away format quarter-finals, with the winners qualifying for the final four.

All you need to know about the UEFA Nations League finals

The third-ranked team in League A and the runners-up in League B, as well as the third-ranked League B side and the League C runners-up will play a home-and-away promotion and relegation playoff.

“By introducing the new knock-out phase, teams will be given even more opportunities to progress while keeping the same number of games within the international match calendar,” said UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin.

In other changes, the European qualifiers for the European Championship and World Cup will be more consolidated, with teams being drawn in 12 groups of four and five teams.

“The predictability of the European qualifiers has also been addressed and tackled, with a fresh new format that will offer all the teams an equal chance to qualify for major tournaments,” Ceferin added.

“The new format promises to bring more excitement to Europe’s national team football competitions that continue to grow from strength to strength.”

The new formats for these competitions will come into effect in September, 2024, UEFA said in a statement.

The 2023 UEFA Super Cup has been moved from Kazan, Russia to Athens, Greece. 

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us