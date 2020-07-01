Football Football UEFA says no Plan B for Europa League final eight UEFA says it has no Plan B for this season’s Europa League which is due to finish with an eight-team mini-tournament in Germany in August. Reuters Bern 01 July, 2020 23:39 IST The Europa League was suspended in March due to the novel coronavirus. - UEFA Reuters Bern 01 July, 2020 23:39 IST UEFA says it has no Plan B for this season’s Europa League which is due to finish with an eight-team mini-tournament in Germany in August.During a video conference on Wednesday, UEFA and the German Football Federation (DFB) reaffirmed their commitment to staging the event in Germany, European soccer’s ruling body said in a statement. The Europa League was suspended in March due to the novel coronavirus.“Both parties stressed their strong belief that all measures will be taken to ensure that the matches will be hosted in a safe and secure manner,” it said. Wigan, 2013 FA Cup champion, enters bankruptcy protection UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin added: “As with the UEFA Champions League Final Eight in Portugal, there is no need for a Plan B for this tournament in Germany.”The quarterfinals, semifinals and final will be played as a straight knockout tournament in Cologne, Duisburg, Duesseldorf and Gelsenkirchen, from Aug. 10-21, with the final in Cologne.The remaining round of 16, second-leg ties will take place on Aug. 5 and 6, either at the originally scheduled venues or in Germany.UEFA said the two ties in which the first leg was also called off — Inter Milan v Getafe and Sevilla v AS Roma — will be reduced to one leg, played on Aug 5 or 6 at two of the German venues. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos