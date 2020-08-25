Football Football UEFA to allow fans to attend Super Cup in Budapest The Super Cup match, to be played on September 24, pits the Champions League winner against the Europa League champion. Reuters Lisbon 25 August, 2020 18:24 IST The 2020 UEFA Super Cup will see Bayern Munich take on Sevilla. - Twitter/UEFA Reuters Lisbon 25 August, 2020 18:24 IST Fans will be allowed to attend the UEFA Super Cup match between Bayern Munich and Sevilla in Budapest on Sept. 24, European soccer's governing body said on Tuesday.All games in the recent Champions League and Europa League final-stage mini-tournaments were behind closed doors, but UEFA's executive committee ruled that up to 30% of the 67,215 capacity Puskas Arena in the Hungarian capital can be taken by fans.However, UEFA said that all other UEFA matches will continue to be played behind closed doors until further notice.The Super Cup is seen as Europe's international club season opener, featuring the previous season's Champions League winner against the Europa League winner. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos