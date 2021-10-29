UEFA orders Union Berlin partial stadium closure over fans racist behaviour

UEFA ordered Union Berlin on Friday to close part of its stadium for the next European fixture due to "racist behaviour" of the fans during a Europa Conference League match last month.

European football’s governing body said the incident took place during Union Berlin's 3-0 group stage win over Israeli club Maccabi Haifa at Olympiastadion, Berlin on Sept. 30.

In addition to the closure of two sectors where home fans sit, the governing body also ordered Union Berlin to display a banner with the wording "#NoToRacism" in its next home UEFA competition game.

Union Berlin's next home game in the Europa Conference League is on Nov. 4 against Feyenoord.