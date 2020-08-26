Football Football Wolfsburg beats Barcelona to reach Women's Champions League final Wolfsburg will meet the winner of the second semifinal between holder Olympique Lyonnais and Paris St Germain in the final on August 30. Reuters SAN SEBASTIAN 26 August, 2020 02:57 IST Sweden forward Fridolina Rolfo put the Germans ahead against the run of the play in the 58th minute, firing in from close range. - TWITTER (@UWCL) Reuters SAN SEBASTIAN 26 August, 2020 02:57 IST Wolfsburg grounded out a 1-0 win over Barcelona on Tuesday to reach the Women's Champions League final for a fifth time.Sweden forward Fridolina Rolfo put the Germans ahead against the run of the play in the 58th minute, firing in from close range as Barca, beaten finalist last year, failed to clear the danger.Barca had 16 attempts on goal but only once managed to test Wolfsburg keeper Friederike Abt, who saved a header from Nigerian forward Asisat Oshoala in the first half which appeared to deflect off the hand of Wolfsburg defender Kathrin Hendrich, but the Spanish side's appeals for a penalty were ignored.ALSO READ| England withdraws Maguire from Nations League squad after trial in Greece Oshoala headed narrowly over the bar soon after Rolfo's goal while Spain internationals Mariona Caldentey and Jennifer Hermoso also missed the target.Wolfsburg saw the game out to book its place in the final on August 30 against either holder Olympique Lyonnais or Paris Saint-Germain, who meet on Wednesday. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos