UWCL: Wolfsburg thrashes Glasgow 9-1, Barca edges past Atletico 1-0 to qualify for semifinals

Wolfsburg's Pernille Harder scored four goals as Wolfsburg routed Glasgow City 9-1, while Barcelona got past its frustrations and a strong defence to beat Atletico Madrid 1-0 in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Women's Champions League on Friday.

The two ties were nothing like each other. While Wolfsburg barely wasted any time getting to business, Barcelona had to wait all of 80 minutes to break the deadlock. Kheira Hamraoui netted a close range shot to break the Atleti defence, just enough to cross the finish line.

One must credit Aletico for managing to put up a full team after five players tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the quarterfinals. While Barcelona managed a full bench of 12 players, Atleti could field just six.



Asisat Oshoala tried to create multiple chances in vain. Despite hogging possession, Barcelona was unable to convert any, partly due to new arrival and veteran keeper Hedvig Lindahl. Oshoala tried to convert a pass from close range but ended up with a failed bicycle kick but that was enough to hold Lindahl's attention, by which Hamraoui found the net.

Meanwhile, the other quarterfinal of the night was punctuated by goals, nine to Wolfsburg and a consolatory strike to Glasgow City. The Scottish side was the only part-time side in the tournament and found itself further humbled by Wolfsburg's ruthless approach.

Whether one remembers Harder's goals or otherwise, it is going to be difficult to forget Lee Alexander's frustrated screams every time the ball snuck past her. She was eventually substituted, after conceding eight goals but Glasgow's issues continued with Leane Ross slipping two into her own net to get the German club one short of ten goals on the scoreboard.

The star of the night, however, was skipper Harder whose purple patch continues as the side seeks its third European title. Harder finished with this game with her goal tally this season standing at 35, with a hattrick to her name too. She now has nine UWCL goals this season and needs one more to equal Vivianne Miedema's haul of 10. Ingrid Engen starred with a brace.

Glasgow's lone goal came in the 63rd minute when Lauren Wade gracefully dispatched a flying shot over the keeper's head into the far corner.

The German and Spanish champions will face off in the semifinals of the tournament on August 25th.