Football

Bayern Munich eases into Women’s Champions League group stage

Bayern Munich has reached at least the quarterfinals in each of the last four seasons of the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

AFP
PARIS 30 September, 2022 01:48 IST
PARIS 30 September, 2022 01:48 IST
FILE PHOTO: Linda Dallmann of Bayern Munich.

FILE PHOTO: Linda Dallmann of Bayern Munich. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Bayern Munich has reached at least the quarterfinals in each of the last four seasons of the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Bayern Munich eased into the Women's Champions League group stage on Thursday as Germany forward Linda Dallmann scored twice in a comfortable qualifying 3-1 win over Real Sociedad.

The Bavarians sealed a 4-1 aggregate victory after a 1-0 success in last week's first leg.

Home side Bayern was two goals ahead inside 22 minutes thanks to Dallmann's double, effectively killing the tie. Lea Schuller netted a third goal before Real Sociedad's Synne Jansen grabbed a consolation on the stroke of half-time.

Bayern booked its place in the group-stage draw, to be held in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday.

The Germans have reached at least the quarterfinals in each of the last four seasons.

Roma qualified for the competition proper for the first time by thrashing Sparta Prague 4-1 for a 6-2 aggregate triumph.

Also Read
Arsenal, PSG into Women’s Champions League group stage

Earlier on Wednesday, Dutch international striker Vivianne Miedema scored the only goal as Arsenal reached the group stage with a 1-0 win over Ajax.

The 26-year-old Miedema found the net with a 20-yard strike in the 51st minute in the Netherlands to secure a 3-2 aggregate win after the first leg of their qualifier had ended 2-2.

Arsenal, whose only Champions League title came in 2007, joined already-qualified holder and eight-time winner Lyon, Barcelona, Chelsea and Wolfsburg in the group stage.

Real Madrid, which made the quarterfinals last season, booked its place with a 2-1 win over Rosenborg for a 5-1 aggregate win.

Slavia Prague became the first Czech team to reach the group stage after edging out Valur of Iceland 1-0 after a goalless first leg.

Vllaznia also broke new ground when it became the first Albanian club to reach the last 16 of any UEFA competition since the KF Tirana men’s team in the 1989-90 European Cup.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

The Lewandowski coefficient - a journey of excellence from Bayern Munich to Barcelona

Kalyan Chaubey: 10 things to know about the newly elected AIFF President

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us