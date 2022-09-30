Bayern Munich eases into Women’s Champions League group stage

Bayern Munich eased into the Women's Champions League group stage on Thursday as Germany forward Linda Dallmann scored twice in a comfortable qualifying 3-1 win over Real Sociedad.

The Bavarians sealed a 4-1 aggregate victory after a 1-0 success in last week's first leg.

Home side Bayern was two goals ahead inside 22 minutes thanks to Dallmann's double, effectively killing the tie. Lea Schuller netted a third goal before Real Sociedad's Synne Jansen grabbed a consolation on the stroke of half-time.

Bayern booked its place in the group-stage draw, to be held in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday.

The Germans have reached at least the quarterfinals in each of the last four seasons.

Roma qualified for the competition proper for the first time by thrashing Sparta Prague 4-1 for a 6-2 aggregate triumph.

Earlier on Wednesday, Dutch international striker Vivianne Miedema scored the only goal as Arsenal reached the group stage with a 1-0 win over Ajax.

The 26-year-old Miedema found the net with a 20-yard strike in the 51st minute in the Netherlands to secure a 3-2 aggregate win after the first leg of their qualifier had ended 2-2.

Arsenal, whose only Champions League title came in 2007, joined already-qualified holder and eight-time winner Lyon, Barcelona, Chelsea and Wolfsburg in the group stage.

Real Madrid, which made the quarterfinals last season, booked its place with a 2-1 win over Rosenborg for a 5-1 aggregate win.

Slavia Prague became the first Czech team to reach the group stage after edging out Valur of Iceland 1-0 after a goalless first leg.

Vllaznia also broke new ground when it became the first Albanian club to reach the last 16 of any UEFA competition since the KF Tirana men’s team in the 1989-90 European Cup.