UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage draw: Arsenal, Bayern Munich in same group; Barcelona to face Manchester City

The draw for the UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage took place in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday.

Barcelona vs Manchester City is the standout fixture of the UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage draw, while Arsenal is in the same group as Bayern Munich.

Apart from Women’s Super League clubs like Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City, eight-time winners Lyon was also in the draw.

The purpose of the group stage draw was to divide the 16 qualified teams into four groups of four. These groups have been lettered A-D.

Clubs from the same country are not allowed to draw in the same group.

UEFA Women’s Champions League 2024-25 group stage draw

Group A: Lyon (France) Wolfsburg (Germany) Roma (Italy) Galatasaray (Turkey)

Group B: Chelsea (England) Real Madrid (Spain) Twente (Netherlands) Celtic (Scotland)

Group C: Bayern Munich (Germany) Arsenal (England) Juventus (Italy) Vålerenga (Norway)

Group D: Barcelona (Spain) Manchester City (England) St. Pölten (Austria) Hammarby (Sweden)

Barcelona is the current holders of the trophy, having won the competition in both 2023 and 2024.