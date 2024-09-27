MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage draw: Arsenal, Bayern Munich in same group; Barcelona to face Manchester City

Barcelona vs Manchester City is the standout fixture of the UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage draw, while Arsenal is in the same group as Bayern Munich.

Published : Sep 27, 2024 17:54 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: FC Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas lifts the trophy as she celebrates with teammates after winning the Champions League.
FILE PHOTO: FC Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas lifts the trophy as she celebrates with teammates after winning the Champions League. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: FC Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas lifts the trophy as she celebrates with teammates after winning the Champions League. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The draw for the UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage took place in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday.

Barcelona vs Manchester City is the standout fixture of the UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage draw, while Arsenal is in the same group as Bayern Munich.

Apart from Women’s Super League clubs like Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City, eight-time winners Lyon was also in the draw.

The purpose of the group stage draw was to divide the 16 qualified teams into four groups of four. These groups have been lettered A-D.

Clubs from the same country are not allowed to draw in the same group.

UEFA Women’s Champions League 2024-25 group stage draw

Group A:
Lyon (France)
Wolfsburg (Germany)
Roma (Italy)
Galatasaray (Turkey)
Group B:
Chelsea (England)
Real Madrid (Spain)
Twente (Netherlands)
Celtic (Scotland)
Group C:
Bayern Munich (Germany)
Arsenal (England)
Juventus (Italy)
Vålerenga (Norway)
Group D:
Barcelona (Spain)
Manchester City (England)
St. Pölten (Austria)
Hammarby (Sweden)

Barcelona is the current holders of the trophy, having won the competition in both 2023 and 2024.

Related Topics

UEFA Women's Champions League /

Chelsea /

Bayern Munich /

Arsenal /

Manchester City

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage draw: Arsenal, Bayern Munich in same group; Barcelona to face Manchester City
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ragu RISL 2024-24: Mohammedan Sporting gets first-ever win in the league, beats Chennaiyin FC 1-0
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. ENG vs AUS, 4th ODI LIVE SCORE: England v Australia toss delayed due to rain, match reduced to 43 overs
    Team Sportstar
  4. SL vs NZ, 2nd Test: Record-making Kamindu sparkles as Sri Lanka tightens grip against New Zealand
    Reuters
  5. Caroline Garcia ends 2024 season citing mental health recovery, intends to start 2025 on a high
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage draw: Arsenal, Bayern Munich in same group; Barcelona to face Manchester City
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Goalkeeper Alisson set to return from injury for Liverpool
    AP
  3. Bundesliga 2024-25: Bayern relishing test against champion Leverkusen, says Kompany
    AP
  4. Why are Barcelona fans banned from UEFA Champions League away game against Red Star Belgrade?
    AP
  5. City-Arsenal rivalry delivers; Barcelona continues stellar start in La Liga
    Aneesh Dey
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage draw: Arsenal, Bayern Munich in same group; Barcelona to face Manchester City
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ragu RISL 2024-24: Mohammedan Sporting gets first-ever win in the league, beats Chennaiyin FC 1-0
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. ENG vs AUS, 4th ODI LIVE SCORE: England v Australia toss delayed due to rain, match reduced to 43 overs
    Team Sportstar
  4. SL vs NZ, 2nd Test: Record-making Kamindu sparkles as Sri Lanka tightens grip against New Zealand
    Reuters
  5. Caroline Garcia ends 2024 season citing mental health recovery, intends to start 2025 on a high
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment