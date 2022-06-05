Wales vs Ukraine: World Cup 2022 qualifying playoff final,lineups, h2h, live updates

Welcome to Sportstar's live of the World Cup Qualifier playoff final between Wales and Ukraine being played at the Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

This is Neeladri Bhattacharjee bringing you buildup of this high-voltage decisive fixture along with minute-by-minute updates of the match as it happens.

8:50 pm: HEAD-TO-HEAD: Wales and Ukraine have met thrice in the past and Ukraine has won once and drawn the remaining two. Neither side has been able to get the better of each other in the competitive fixtures though, with the win coming in an International friendly.

Wales 1-1 Ukraine, March 28, 2001

Ukraine 1-1 Wales, June 6, 2001

Ukraine 1-0 Wales, March 28, 2016

The two draws came in the World Cup qualifiers for the 2002 World Cup at a time when Ukraine was managed by one of football's most respected and influential managers Valeriy Lobanovskyi. Under Petrakov, Ukraine will look to usher in a new era of optimistic football in times of crisis.

8:35 pm: Wales at the brink of history!

If Wales manages to win, it will break the record for the longest gap between two World Cup appearances for a nation, with it returning to the tournament after 64 years. Currently, Egypt and Norway share the record at 56 years.

8:23 pm: Starting Lineups out!

Wales: Hennessey (GK), Ampadu, Rodon, Davies; Roberts, Allen, Ramsey, Williams; Bale, James, Moore

Ukraine: Bushchan(GK); Karavaev, Zabarnyi, Matvienko, Mykolenko; Stepanenko; Yarmolenko, Malinovskyi, Zinchenko, Tsygankov; Yaremchuk

MATCH PREVIEW

Wales and Ukraine will fight out for the final spot at Qatar 2022 from Europe in the World Cup play-off final in Cardiff on Sunday.

Both the teams have qualified for one World Cup each, with Wales playing in the 1958 edition of the tournament and Ukraine featuring in Germany in 2006.

The winner of this match will join Group B in the 2022 FIFA World Cup alongside England, Iran and the United States of America.

Rob Page's side beat Austria in the World Cup qualifier in March and had to wait for over two months to find its opponent amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. When the other semifinal happened, Ukraine found a win despite crisis back home with a 3-1 scoreline at full-time against Scotland.

When and where to watch the FIFA World Cup playoff final?