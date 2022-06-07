United Sikkim FC to start residential academy

United Sikkim FC, in association with Mahbert High School, will start a residential football academy in Siliguri.

It will be the first football club from eastern and north-eastern regions of the country to do so.

Former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia, who is the owner of the club, said, “We have been continuously supporting players from this region and now we will also help young players to fulfill their dreams of becoming professional footballers. The residential academy will provide high quality football training and academic education. Mahbert High School has more than 50 years of experience in the field of education. USFC is proud to associate with them."

Current India captain Sunil Chhetri welcomed the initiative. “We all saw what you (Bhutia) did with the USFC from where players like Sandesh Jinghan and others came out. I wish all the organisers and participants very best,” said Chhetri.

“There are many children wanting to make football their career and not lose out on their education. We will fully provide the best of both,” said Arjun Rai, a senior manager and a founder member of USFC.