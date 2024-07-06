MagazineBuy Print

Uruguay vs Brazil, Copa America 2024: Head-to-head record of URU v BRA

The South American heavyweights have faced each other multiple over time, with the last meeting coming on October 17, 2023 where Uruguay beat Brazil 2-0 in FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match.

Published : Jul 06, 2024 15:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Brazil midfielder Raphinha, center, warms up during practice Friday, July 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. Brazil is set to play Uruguay in the Copa América quarterfinals.
Brazil midfielder Raphinha, center, warms up during practice Friday, July 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. Brazil is set to play Uruguay in the Copa América quarterfinals. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Brazil midfielder Raphinha, center, warms up during practice Friday, July 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. Brazil is set to play Uruguay in the Copa América quarterfinals. | Photo Credit: AP

Joint-record time champion Uruguay will clash against Brazil in a Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday (Sunday in IST).

The South American heavyweights have faced each other multiple over time, with the last meeting coming on October 17, 2023, where Uruguay beat Brazil 2-0 in FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match.

ALSO READ: Copa America 2024- ‘The flame is dying out’ says Uruguay’s Suarez as retirement draws near

Ahead of the clash, Sportstar looks at the complete head-to-head record of both the teams.

Uruguay vs Brazil head-to-head record

Matches: 79

Uruguay: 22

Draws: 17

Brazil: 40

Uruguay vs Brazil: Last five meetings
October 17, 2023: Uruguay 2-0 Brazil (FIFA World Cup qualifier)
October 14, 2021: Brazil 4-1 Uruguay (FIFA World Cup qualifier)
November 17, 2020: Uruguay 0-2 Brazil (FIFA World Cup qualifier)
November 16, 2018: Brazil 1-0 Uruguay (International Friendly)
March 24, 2017: Uruguay 1-4 Brazil (FIFA World Cup qualifier)

Uruguay /

Brazil /

Copa America 2024

