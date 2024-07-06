Uruguay vs Brazil, Copa America 2024: Head-to-head record of URU v BRA

Joint-record time champion Uruguay will clash against Brazil in a Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday (Sunday in IST).

The South American heavyweights have faced each other multiple over time, with the last meeting coming on October 17, 2023, where Uruguay beat Brazil 2-0 in FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match.

Ahead of the clash, Sportstar looks at the complete head-to-head record of both the teams.

Uruguay vs Brazil head-to-head record

Matches: 79

Uruguay: 22

Draws: 17

Brazil: 40