Live

LIVE Uruguay vs Brazil updates, Copa America 2024: Endrick gets first start, Vinicius out, Lineups, Score, Team news, 6:30 AM IST kick-off

URU v BRA: Follow live updates of the Uruguay vs Brazil Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Updated : Jul 07, 2024 06:08 IST

Team Sportstar
A fan of Uruguay wears body paint with the colors of the flag prior to the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 quarter-final match between Uruguay and Brazil at Allegiant Stadium on July 06, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
A fan of Uruguay wears body paint with the colors of the flag prior to the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 quarter-final match between Uruguay and Brazil at Allegiant Stadium on July 06, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
A fan of Uruguay wears body paint with the colors of the flag prior to the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 quarter-final match between Uruguay and Brazil at Allegiant Stadium on July 06, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Uruguay vs Brazil Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. This is Aneesh Dey taking you through all the pre-match buildup and bringing you minute-by-minute updates from the clash.

  • July 07, 2024 05:51
    Brazil is missing a key player today against Uruguay!

    Copa America 2023: Why is Vinicius Junior not playing in Uruguay vs Brazil quarterfinal?

    Vinicius Junior is not available in the Brazil squad when it faces Uruguay in the Copa America 2024 quarterfinals on Saturday at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada, Las Vegas.

  • July 07, 2024 05:40
    Individual battles to look out for!

    Uruguay vs Brazil, Copa America 2024: Three key battles to look out for in URU v BRA quarterfinal

    With 24 Copa titles between the two heavyweights, both sides have players who can set up brilliant individual battles on the field that can have significant impact on the game’s result.

  • July 07, 2024 05:23
    Brazil starting lineup (4-2-3-1)

    Alisson(GK); Wendell, Marquinhos, Militao, Danilo; Joao Gomes, Guimaraes; Rodrygo, Paqueta, Raphinha; Endrick

  • July 07, 2024 05:08
    Uruguay starting lineup (4-3-3)

    Rochet(GK); Nandez, Araujo, Olivera, Vina; Valverde, Ugarte, De La Cruz; Pellistri, Nunez, M. Araujo 

  • July 07, 2024 05:00
    PREVIEW

    Joint-record time champion Uruguay will clash against Brazil in a Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday (Sunday in IST). 


    Brazil’s teenage prodigy Endrick will replace Vinicius Jr, who is suspended for accumulating yellow cards. 


    Brazil coach Dorival Junior added he did not want the Uruguay game to be seen as a defining moment, but acknowledged it was a great South American classic.


    Read full preview HERE

    Uruguay vs Brazil, LIVE telecast info, Copa America 2024: When and where to watch URU v BRA; Preview

    Here’s all you need to know about the LIVE streaming and telecast info about the Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match between Uruguay and Brazil.


    When to watch the Uruguay vs Brazil Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match?


    The Uruguay vs Brazil Copa America 2024 quarterfinal will kick off at 6:30 am IST on Sunday, July 7 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. 


    Where to watch the LIVE telecast of Uruguay vs Brazil Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match in India?


    There will be no official live telecast of the Uruguay vs Brazil Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match in India. However, you can follow all the LIVE updates from the match on Sportstar’s website and app. 


    Where to watch the LIVE stream of Uruguay vs Brazil Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match in India?


    There will be no official live stream of the Uruguay vs Brazil Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match in India. However, you can follow all the LIVE updates from the match on Sportstar’s website and app. 


    Where to watch the Uruguay vs Brazil Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match in USA?

    In the USA, the match will be telecasted across the FOX networks - FOX, FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and FOX Sports 2 (FS2).

Uruguay /

Brazil /

Copa America 2024

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
