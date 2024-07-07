LIVE Uruguay vs Brazil updates, Copa America 2024: Endrick gets first start, Vinicius out, Lineups, Score, Team news, 6:30 AM IST kick-off

- July 07, 2024 05:51Brazil is missing a key player today against Uruguay!
- July 07, 2024 05:40Individual battles to look out for!
- July 07, 2024 05:23Brazil starting lineup (4-2-3-1)
Alisson(GK); Wendell, Marquinhos, Militao, Danilo; Joao Gomes, Guimaraes; Rodrygo, Paqueta, Raphinha; Endrick
- July 07, 2024 05:08Uruguay starting lineup (4-3-3)
Rochet(GK); Nandez, Araujo, Olivera, Vina; Valverde, Ugarte, De La Cruz; Pellistri, Nunez, M. Araujo
- July 07, 2024 05:00PREVIEW
Joint-record time champion Uruguay will clash against Brazil in a Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday (Sunday in IST).
Brazil’s teenage prodigy Endrick will replace Vinicius Jr, who is suspended for accumulating yellow cards.
Brazil coach Dorival Junior added he did not want the Uruguay game to be seen as a defining moment, but acknowledged it was a great South American classic.
Uruguay vs Brazil, LIVE telecast info, Copa America 2024: When and where to watch URU v BRA; Preview
Here’s all you need to know about the LIVE streaming and telecast info about the Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match between Uruguay and Brazil.
When to watch the Uruguay vs Brazil Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match?
The Uruguay vs Brazil Copa America 2024 quarterfinal will kick off at 6:30 am IST on Sunday, July 7 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Where to watch the LIVE telecast of Uruguay vs Brazil Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match in India?
There will be no official live telecast of the Uruguay vs Brazil Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match in India. However, you can follow all the LIVE updates from the match on Sportstar’s website and app.
Where to watch the LIVE stream of Uruguay vs Brazil Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match in India?
There will be no official live stream of the Uruguay vs Brazil Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match in India. However, you can follow all the LIVE updates from the match on Sportstar’s website and app.
Where to watch the Uruguay vs Brazil Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match in USA?
In the USA, the match will be telecasted across the FOX networks - FOX, FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and FOX Sports 2 (FS2).
