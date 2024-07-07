LIVE Uruguay vs Brazil updates, Copa America 2024: Endrick gets first start, Vinicius out, Lineups, Score, Team news, 6:30 AM IST kick-off

PREVIEW

Joint-record time champion Uruguay will clash against Brazil in a Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday (Sunday in IST).

Brazil’s teenage prodigy Endrick will replace Vinicius Jr, who is suspended for accumulating yellow cards.

Brazil coach Dorival Junior added he did not want the Uruguay game to be seen as a defining moment, but acknowledged it was a great South American classic.

​

When to watch the Uruguay vs Brazil Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match?

The Uruguay vs Brazil Copa America 2024 quarterfinal will kick off at 6:30 am IST on Sunday, July 7 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Where to watch the LIVE telecast of Uruguay vs Brazil Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match in India?

There will be no official live telecast of the Uruguay vs Brazil Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match in India. However, you can follow all the LIVE updates from the match on Sportstar’s website and app.

Where to watch the LIVE stream of Uruguay vs Brazil Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match in India?

There will be no official live stream of the Uruguay vs Brazil Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match in India. However, you can follow all the LIVE updates from the match on Sportstar’s website and app.

Where to watch the Uruguay vs Brazil Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match in USA?

In the USA, the match will be telecasted across the FOX networks - FOX, FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and FOX Sports 2 (FS2).