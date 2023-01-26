Football

U.S. Soccer sporting director Earnie Stewart leaves office to join PSV Eindhoven

Stewart will stay with the USSF through February 15 and the governing body hired the Sportsology Group to search for his replacement, who will then supervise the coach search.

NEW YORK 26 January, 2023 22:21 IST
Stewart had been given a contract extension by the USSF, and USSF president Cindy Parlow Cone said he is being released from his contract.

U.S. Soccer Federation sporting director Earnie Stewart is leaving to join PSV Eindhoven following the departure of American general manager Brian McBride, a management shakeup that leaves men’s coach Gregg Berhalter in uncertainty.

Berhalter and McBride were hired by Stewart, and the coach’s contract expired December 31. Three days later, the USSF announced Berhalter was under investigation for a 1991 domestic violence incident. Anthony Hudson was then appointed interim coach.

USSF president Cindy Parlow Cone said Berhalter remained a contender to stay on for the next World Cup cycle.

Stewart will stay with the USSF through February 15 and the governing body hired the Sportsology Group to search for his replacement, who will then supervise the coach search. Hudson will remain interim coach for an undetermined period and Sportsology will analyze coach candidates.

Cone said she envisioned a new sporting director being hired by the Women’s World Cup in July and a coach by late summer. Cone wasn’t sure whether McBride will be replaced.

Stewart announced McBride’s departure to the USSF board last week. The USSF said Thursday that McBride decided to leave even before the World Cup, which started in November.

