Football

U.S. women plan two matches against Mexico before Olympics

The games will be played on July 1 and July 5 at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Harford. U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski is expected to name his 18-player Olympic roster before those games.

AP
CHICAGO
27 May, 2021 10:54 IST

The U.S. women's national team will face Mexico in a pair of matches in Connecticut before the Tokyo Olympics.The games will be played on July 1 and July 5 at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Harford. U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski is expected to name his 18-player Olympic roster before those games.

"These are games to work on the final details, to once again give our players a chance to play with their position groups and areas on the field and to make sure our fitness is in the right place heading into our pre-Olympic training camp," Andonovski said in a statement Wednesday.The U.S. opens the Olympic tournament on July 21 with a match against Sweden in Tokyo.