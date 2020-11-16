Football Football USWNT back in action against Netherlands in November In what will be an encore of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup final, the USWNT will return to the field after 261 days. AP 16 November, 2020 10:58 IST The U.S. beat the Netherlands 2-0 at Lyon, France, on July 7 last year for the Americans' fourth World Cup title and second in a row. - USWNT AP 16 November, 2020 10:58 IST The world champion U.S. women's football team will resume play following its pandemic break with an exhibition against the fourth-ranked Netherlands at Breda on Nov. 27, a rematch of last year's World Cup final.The Americans have not played since beating Japan 3-1 on March 11 to win the SheBelieves Cup. The 261-day gap between games will be the longest since the Americans beat Norway in the World Cup final on Nov. 30, 1991, and had a friendly win over Norway on Aug. 14, 1992. The wait is over! vs. | Friday | Nov. 27 pic.twitter.com/wvqlShUJZr— U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) November 15, 2020 READ | Alex Morgan makes English soccer debut for first match in 15 months The U.S. beat the Netherlands 2-0 at Lyon, France, on July 7 last year for the Americans' fourth World Cup title and second in a row. Megan Rapinoe converted a penalty kick and Rose Lavelle scored following a solo run.The U.S. will will play nine games in 2020, its fewest since 2009. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos