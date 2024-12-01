 />
USWNT vs England women: USA draws 0-0 with Lionesses in Emma Hayes’ homecoming

Hayes, who coached the U.S. women to the Olympic soccer gold medal this summer after 14 major trophies at Chelsea, came home for a friendly against European champion England.

Published : Dec 01, 2024 09:11 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
United States' Naomi Girma in action with England's Chloe Kelly during their friendly match at Wembley Stadium.
United States’ Naomi Girma in action with England’s Chloe Kelly during their friendly match at Wembley Stadium. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

United States’ Naomi Girma in action with England’s Chloe Kelly during their friendly match at Wembley Stadium. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Emma Hayes oversaw a dominant display from her United States team at a packed Wembley Stadium without tasting victory on her return to England on Saturday.

Hayes, a Londoner who coached the U.S. women to the Olympic soccer gold medal this summer after 14 major trophies at Chelsea, came home for a friendly against European champion England.

In a matchup of the two best women’s teams in the FIFA rankings, the U.S. had the best chances but the game ended in a goalless draw.

“I’m super proud of the way we imposed ourselves on the game, it’s just the last part of the pitch,” Hayes said. “Generally, I’m pleased with the performance.”

ALSO READ: Reiten penalty keeps Chelsea top of WSL after win over Man United

The U.S. was without its injured attacking trio of Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith and Mallory Swanson. But the quality among the visitors still overwhelmed England, which had injury issues, too. Forward Lauren Hemp and defender Maya Le Tissier were ruled out.

Alyssa Thompson’s curling shot forced an early parry from England goalkeeper Mary Earps as the U.S. pinned England in its half and turned over England ball too easily in midfield.

The Americans dominated possession and earned a lot of space to develop their game and press high. But they lacked an edge in the final third and could not break the deadlock.

Sam Coffey’s shot from the edge of the box in the 44th minute was easily stopped by Earps, and at the start of the second half U.S. captain Lindsey Horan had a goal disallowed then missed the target with an angled shot.

The U.S. also received a penalty but it was reversed after the VAR showed the ball hit Alex Greenwood’s chest and not her arm.

ALSO READ: Orlando Pride shuts out Washington Spirit to capture first-ever NWSL title

But one of the most successful coaches in the women’s game was left satisfied. Hayes won seven Women’s Super Leagues in a 12-year reign at Chelsea. During that time, the men’s team had 11 different managers.

She was asked how she felt about being in the away dugout and listening to the English national anthem.

“You can be two things at once,” Hayes said. “I’m a proud Englishwoman who is proud to coach America. I don’t have to choose, I definitely love both countries.”

