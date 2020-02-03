Football Football Valencia's Garay expected to miss rest of the season after ACL surgery An ACL rupture sustained on Saturday left Valencia's Ezequiel Garay requiring surgery, which is expected to keep him out for the rest of the season. Tom Webber 03 February, 2020 19:22 IST Valencia defender Ezequiel Garay hurt his right knee in the first half of Saturday's 1-0 victory over Celta Vigo at Mestalla and was replaced by Mouctar Diakhaby. - Getty Images Tom Webber 03 February, 2020 19:22 IST Valencia defender Ezequiel Garay is expected to miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.Garay hurt his right knee in the first half of Saturday's 1-0 victory over Celta Vigo at Mestalla and was replaced by Mouctar Diakhaby.ALSO READ| Milan Derby: Handanovic doubtful after sustaining finger fracture Valencia confirmed on Monday the 33-year-old centre-back is set to undergo surgery and faces a lengthy absence.Albert Celades' team sits fifth in LaLiga, two points adrift of Sevilla and Getafe, and face sGranada in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals on Tuesday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos