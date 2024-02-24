MagazineBuy Print

Valencia match postponed after deadly city fire

Valencia’s league match against Granada that had been scheduled to take place on Saturday has been postponed following a deadly fire in the eastern coastal city, LaLiga said.

Published : Feb 24, 2024 08:40 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
The game had been scheduled to be played at Granada’s Los Carmenes stadium but Valencia requested the postponement after several people were killed in the fire that ran through a 14-storey tower block.
The game had been scheduled to be played at Granada's Los Carmenes stadium but Valencia requested the postponement after several people were killed in the fire that ran through a 14-storey tower block.
infoIcon



Valencia’s league match against Granada that had been scheduled to take place on Saturday has been postponed following a deadly fire in the eastern coastal city, LaLiga said on Friday.

The game had been scheduled to be played at Granada’s Los Carmenes stadium but Valencia requested the postponement after several people were killed in the fire that ran through a 14-storey tower block in the Spanish city and a three-day period of mourning was announced.

“In line with the three days of mourning declared in the Valencian region, Valencia CF will fly flags at half-mast at our facilities. We also offer our help to institutions and emergency services for any need that they may have,” Valencia said in a statement.

The city of Valencia has also suspended the start of the month-long annual “Fallas” festival, which includes torching large cardboard statues and a fireworks display.

Valencia is eighth in the league with 36 points.

