Valencia coach Baraja extends contract until 2025

Valencia manager Ruben Baraja has extended his contract until 2025 after helping them avoid relegation from LaLiga, the club said on Thursday.
Baraja, who made 364 appearances for Valencia between 2000-2010, took over in February with the club 18th in the league standings. Valencia ended the campaign with a run of four home matches without defeat to finish in 16th place.
“Ruben Baraja turned around a very complicated situation...,” Valencia said. “His great leadership skills and personality were key to changing the dynamic of the players.”
