Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Valencia coach Baraja extends contract until 2025

Baraja, who made 364 appearances for Valencia between 2000-2010, took over in February with the club 18th in the league standings.

Published : Jun 15, 2023 20:03 IST , Nashik - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Valencia’s head coach Ruben Baraja. | Photo Credit: AP
FILE PHOTO: Valencia’s head coach Ruben Baraja. | Photo Credit: AP

Valencia manager Ruben Baraja has extended his contract until 2025 after helping them avoid relegation from LaLiga, the club said on Thursday.

Messi, Pezzella find the net as Argentina notches a 2-0 win against Australia in friendly

Baraja, who made 364 appearances for Valencia between 2000-2010, took over in February with the club 18th in the league standings. Valencia ended the campaign with a run of four home matches without defeat to finish in 16th place.

“Ruben Baraja turned around a very complicated situation...,” Valencia said. “His great leadership skills and personality were key to changing the dynamic of the players.”

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
