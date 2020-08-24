Football Football VAR to be used in AFC Champions League from quarterfinal stage The technology was first used in Asian football last year from the last-eight stage of the AFC Asian Cup, which was held in the United Arab Emirates. Reuters 24 August, 2020 11:25 IST The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system will be used from the quarterfinal stage of the 2020 AFC Champions League. - Getty Images Reuters 24 August, 2020 11:25 IST The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system will be used from the quarterfinal stage of the 2020 AFC Champions League, Asia's football governing body said on Monday.The technology was first used in Asian football last year from the last-eight stage of the AFC Asian Cup, which was held in the United Arab Emirates.READ| Messi would be 'welcome' at PSG, says head coach Tuchel It was then successfully implemented across all 32 games of the AFC under-23 championship in Thailand in January and is set to be introduced in AFC club competitions for the first time.The AFC Champions League, Asia's elite club competition, was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will resume first in the West Asia hub of Qatar on Sept. 14 and the East Asia hub of Malaysia on Oct. 16. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos