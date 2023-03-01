Football

VAR to be introduced in Santosh Trophy semifinals

Amitabha Das Sharma
01 March, 2023 16:42 IST
Referee Deniz Aytekin looks at the VAR video assist monitor during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and FC Bayern München.

Referee Deniz Aytekin looks at the VAR video assist monitor during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and FC Bayern München. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system will be introduced in Indian men’s football for the first time when Punjab meets Meghalaya in the first semifinal of the 76th edition of Santosh Trophy (National Football Championship), to be played at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on Wednesday.

Also Read
Santosh Trophy heads to Saudi Arabia seeking a fresh lease of life

This was conveyed by the All India Football Federation president, Kalyan Chaubey, ahead of the Santosh Trophy semifinals which are happening for the first time outside the country. The AIFF chief also indicated involving the Indian software experts to find out a cost effective way to introduce VAR in Indian tournaments. 

The under-17 women’s World Cup last year was the first time any Indian team played under the video referral system.

PREVIEW

Eight-times champion Punjab and six-times winner Services lead the challenge in the two semifinals as the National men’s football championship for the Santosh Trophy finds a new locale at the King Fahd International Stadium here on Wednesday.

This is an effort from the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to exploit its newly-forged strategic partnership with the Saudi Arabia Football Federation in retrieving the competition from its present condition of ailment.

Punjab, which last won the crown, beating Services in the final in Srinagar 15 years ago (2007-08), will have newcomer Meghalaya as its opposition in the first semifinal. Services, the champion of the 2018-19 season, will meet Karnataka in the other clash for the title round. Having won the crown last as Mysore 54 years ago, Karnataka will be eager to reclaim its lost stature as one of the hubs of Indian football.

Match timings and streaming information
Semifinal 1: Punjab vs Meghalaya (Kick-off at 5:30 PM IST)
Semifinal 2: Karnataka vs Services (Kick-off at 9:30 IST)
The matches will be live streamed on the Fancode app and website

