Inter smashes Verona to take Serie A lead

Verona has lost nine of its 13 league matches this season and sits 14th, just three points above the relegation zone.

Published : Nov 23, 2024 22:06 IST , VERONA - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi celebrates after the match against Hellas Verona.
Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi celebrates after the match against Hellas Verona. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
infoIcon

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi celebrates after the match against Hellas Verona. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

Inter Milan moved top of Serie A on Saturday after a first-half blitz led to the Italian champion sweeping sorry Verona aside 5-0 and going two points clear.

Simone Inzaghi’s side is provisionally ahead of Napoli after netting all five of its goals in the opening 45 minutes at the Stadio Bentegodi through a Marcus Thuram brace and further strikes from Joaquin Correa, Stefan de Vrij and Yann Bisseck.

Atalanta will claim top spot from Inter on goal difference when it takes on promoted Parma in Saturday’s late match, while on Sunday Napoli hosts Roma on Claudio Ranieri’s return to top-flight management.

Also on Saturday, Juventus will try to move above Napoli into second place when it faces AC Milan at the San Siro.

READ: La Liga 2024-25: Mbappe will break goal-drought soon, says Real Madrid coach Ancelotti

Correa’s opener in the 17th minute, a delightful dink after smart interplay with Thuram, didn’t just spark a rout, but it was also the Argentine’s first Serie A goal in over two years.

Out-of-favour Correa had only played 38 minutes this season before this weekend but was excellent in place of captain and star striker Lautaro Martinez who was sent home on Saturday morning with the flu.

The 30-year-old hit the woodwork twice and also laid on Thuram for the first of his two near-identical goals, which were netted within the space of three minutes and came after the France forward skipped around Verona goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipo.

By the time defenders De Vrij and Bisseck -- with another strike set up by Correa -- lashed in unlikely finishes Verona was submerged in boos and whistles from the home support who loudly chanted for their team to “show some balls”.

Verona has lost nine of its 13 league matches this season and sits 14th, just three points above the relegation zone.

