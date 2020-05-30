Barca's Vidal wants to play for Boca Juniors, claims Medel

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal "loves" Boca Juniors and is "dying" to play for the Argentine giant, according to Chile team-mate Gary Medel.

Vidal continues to be linked with a Barca exit, the veteran Chilean star a reported target for Serie A side Inter.

The 33-year-old has insisted he is happy at Camp Nou, where he arrived from Bayern Munich in 2018.

Amid the ongoing speculation, former Boca midfielder Medel claims Vidal wants to move to La Bombonera in Buenos Aires.

"Arturo would like to play in Boca with me or without me," Medel, who played for Boca between 2009 and 2011, told Radio Continental.

"He loves Boca and follows them on social networks. He is the only one who follows Argentina and is dying to go. Boca have a magnitude in Europe that you cannot imagine."

It comes as Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio distanced the Italian club from Vidal, who worked with Nerazzurri head coach Antonio Conte during the pair's time together at Juventus.

"I don't feel like making any final considerations, let alone for Vidal. Right now he's not an opportunity for us. We already have a very strong central midfield," Ausilio told Sky Sport Italia.

"[Christian] Eriksen arrived in January and, like anyone else who arrives in January, he needs time, not just to settle on a technical level.

"I've never seen a player who comes to Serie A and immediately makes the difference.

"Think of [Michel] Platini and [Zinedine] Zidane, they're the first two examples that spring to mind."