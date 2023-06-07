Magazine

Vikram Partap Singh signs extension with Mumbai City FC until 2026

Capable of playing on the wings and down the middle in attack, Vikram chipped in with five goals in the 2022-23 campaign, including a crucial late winner against Jamshedpur FC.

Published : Jun 07, 2023 18:48 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Vikram Partap Singh Of Mumbai City FC celebrates a goal during match 82 of the ISL 2022-23 season played between Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, 27th January 2023.
File Photo: Vikram Partap Singh Of Mumbai City FC celebrates a goal during match 82 of the ISL 2022-23 season played between Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, 27th January 2023. | Photo Credit: Abhijit Addya /Focus Sports/ ISL
infoIcon

File Photo: Vikram Partap Singh Of Mumbai City FC celebrates a goal during match 82 of the ISL 2022-23 season played between Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, 27th January 2023. | Photo Credit: Abhijit Addya /Focus Sports/ ISL

Vikram Partap Singh of Mumbai City FC (MCFC) signed a three-year contract extension with the club on Wednesday, keeping him with the Islanders until May 2026.

The 21-year-old attacker played a crucial role in MCFC’s successful Indian Super League (ISL) shield-winning campaign last season as he established himself as a core member of Des Buckingham’s squad.

Capable of playing on the wings and down the middle in attack, Vikram chipped in with five goals in the 2022-23 campaign, including a crucial late winner against Jamshedpur FC in the league before scoring against the same opposition once again in the Hero Club Playoffs.

“I’m really excited to continue my journey with Mumbai City. In the last three years, I’ve grown as a footballer, learnt so many valuable life lessons and as a youngster, I could not have asked for more,” said Vikram after signing the extension.

“I’ve had the privilege of working under someone like Des Buckingham and also the support of some of the best players in the country.”

“I still have a lot to learn, a lot to prove and committing three more years to Mumbai City was an easy decision for me and my family. I want to keep developing, contribute much more to my team and more importantly, win more titles for the club and our fans.”

Mumbai head coach, Des Buckingham said, “To secure Vikram for another three seasons is wonderful for the club and continues one our key aims of developing the best young Indian players.”

“The learning and understanding Vikram has been able to demonstrate in the past two seasons combined with the impact he has shown in games is an exciting prospect for everyone involved.”

“I am very happy to continue having the ability to coach such a dynamic player who will undoubtedly be an important part of our team both short and now long term.”

