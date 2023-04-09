Football

Villarreal player allegedly hit by Madrid’s Valverde: Reports

The reports said that Valverde was supposedly angry at Baena for his alleged insults during the match, including a comment about his son.

MADRID 09 April, 2023 12:50 IST
Villarreal’s Alex Baena grabs Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde by the shirt.

Villarreal's Alex Baena grabs Real Madrid's Federico Valverde by the shirt.

Villarreal player Alejandro Baena has denounced an “assault” amid Spanish media reports saying that the midfielder was allegedly hit by Real Madrid player Federico Valverde after Villarreal’s 3-2 win on Saturday.

Baena said on his Twitter account that he was “very happy for the incredible victory of my team at a stadium like the Santiago Bernabeu, but at the same time very sad for the assault I have suffered after the game.”

Spanish radio Cadena Ser and other media outlets reported late on Saturday night that Valverde allegedly hit Baena while the Villarreal player was about to board the team bus.

The reports said that Valverde was supposedly angry at Baena for his alleged insults during the match, including a comment about his son.

In his message on Twitter, Baena denied having insulted Valverde’s son: “I am surprised about what is being said about me. It is completely false that I said that.”

Neither club has commented publicly on the alleged incident.

