Football

Villarreal says Baena files police report after alleged assault

The incident took place when Baena, 21, was on his way to the team bus after the match, Villarreal said on Sunday. The club did not identify the alleged assailant in the statement.

Reuters
10 April, 2023 09:37 IST
10 April, 2023 09:37 IST
Villarreal’s Alex Baena grabs Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde by the shirt.

Villarreal’s Alex Baena grabs Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde by the shirt. | Photo Credit: AP

The incident took place when Baena, 21, was on his way to the team bus after the match, Villarreal said on Sunday. The club did not identify the alleged assailant in the statement.

Villarreal winger Alex Baena has filed a police complaint after he was allegedly assaulted following Saturday’s 3-2 LaLiga win at Real Madrid, the club said in a statement.

Also Read
Villarreal player allegedly hit by Madrid’s Valverde: Reports

The incident took place when Baena, 21, was on his way to the team bus after the match, Villarreal said on Sunday. The club did not identify the alleged assailant in the statement.

“Villarreal CF rejects any act of violence and firmly believes in the player’s version of events and will support him throughout the process,” the club said.

Spain under-21 international Baena, who came through Villarreal’s academy, has scored 10 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions this season.

“Very happy with the team’s impressive victory in a venue like the Santiago Bernabeu, but at the same time very sad for the aggression I suffered after the match,” Baena wrote on Instagram. 

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

League Cup Final: Manchester United vs Newcastle United in pictures

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us