Football Football Parejo haunts former club Valencia to send Villarreal top of La Liga Villarreal moved to the top of the La Liga standings after beating Valencia 2-1 on Sunday. Reuters 18 October, 2020 22:24 IST Villarreal players celebrate during their win over Valencia in the La Liga on Sunday. - Twitter @Eng_Villarreal Reuters 18 October, 2020 22:24 IST Villarreal midfielder Dani Parejo scored the decisive goal in a 2-1 win at home against Valencia to propel his side to the top of La Liga on Sunday.Parejo, who used to captain Valencia but switched to Villarreal in August, saying he had been forced out, barely celebrated his goal after his shot took a heavy deflection off Mouctar Diakhaby into the net in the 69th minute.Paco Alcacer, another former Valencia player, had given Villarreal the lead with a penalty in the sixth minute although Goncalo Guedes levelled for the struggling visitor in the 37th.Villarreal had Japan international Takefusa Kubo sent off in added time for a second yellow card while Parejo then limped off the pitch with a muscle injury.Yet Unai Emery's side saw out the win to lead the standings on 11 points after six games, one ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, which lost 1-0 at home to Cadiz on Saturday. Valencia remains 12th with seven points.