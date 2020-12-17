India needs to create superstars like Kohli in football, says Cahill

Australian soccer legend Tim Cahill feels India need to create superstars like Virat Kohli in football, a game which has immense fan following in the country.

The 41-year-old, an ambassador of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy involved in organising the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, spoke on the eve of the inauguration of the fourth completed venue - the Al-Rayyan Stadium.

“You look at the way cricket pretty much inspires the nation [India] by itself. Virat Kohli and [his] boys are superstars and now try and create those superstars within the ISL, with the teams, the games, the national team. To recreate that with football would be the ultimate dream for India because there is massive passion for it,” said Cahill.

Cahill, the leading goal-scorer for Australia with 50 strikes to his credit, also spoke about the upcoming FIFA World Cup and the event’s importance for Indian fans.

“I think the greatest thing for India having the World Cup in this part of the world, is how close it is... being so accessible to be one of the biggest shows on earth. [It is] literally on their doorstep - to not only watch it on TV but get on plane and be in Qatar in an hour,” he said.

“It has great support and I feel it is good to have those hopes and dreams [of] potentially one day [not only] being part of the World Cup, but also having it on your doorstep,” he added.