Football

Sakho gets WADA settlement in defamation case

WADA has apologised and agreed to pay damages to France footballer Mamadou Sakho for defamation arising from his doping case in 2016 that was later dropped.

AP
London 04 November, 2020 22:34 IST
Mamadou Sakho

Mamadou Sakho, who is now with Crystal Palace but was then playing for Liverpool, was suspended by UEFA while it investigated a suspected positive test after a Europa League game.   -  Getty Images

France defender Mamadou Sakho won a financial settlement and apology from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Wednesday for defamation arising from his doping case in 2016 that was later dropped.

Sakho, 30, who is now with Crystal Palace but was then playing for Liverpool, was suspended by UEFA while it investigated a suspected positive test after a Europa League game. He missed the 2016 Europa League final and was not selected for the European Championship by host France.

Sakho had sought a reported 16.7 million pounds at a London court in damages from WADA for its comments about the case.

"WADA confirms that it has settled the dispute with Mr. Sakho,” the agency said in a statement that did not disclose the amount. “There has been no admission of liability.”

Sakho moved from Liverpool to Palace in 2017.

