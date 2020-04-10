Football Football WATCH: Lukaku and Adriano score identical goals at Inter Milan Romelu Lukaku and Adriano both produced incredible solo runs, watch the comparisons with the two goals from the past and present. Team Sportstar 10 April, 2020 11:45 IST Romelu Lukaku wants to replicate his idol Adriano at Inter Milan. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 10 April, 2020 11:45 IST Romelu Lukaku's football idol is Adriano and he aims to replicate the Brazilian's magic during his time at Inter Milan. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos