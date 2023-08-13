VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo wins first trophy since Manchester United exit, leads Al Nassr to Arab Cup triumph

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace to win his first silverware with Al Nassr beating Al Hilal 2-1 in the final to win the Arab Club Championship Cup at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday.

Ronaldo failed to land a trophy last season after his move to Al-Nassr, who finished runners-up in the Saudi Pro League, but the 38-year-old scored six times in this tournament to finish as its top scorer en route to the title.

Ronaldo was the saviour for Nassr in a game dominated by Al Hilal from the start, scoring an extra-time winner in the 98th minute to lead the men-in-yellow to their first trophy since his signing.

His header off the rebound was enough to beat Al Owais, who had misjudged the shot.

Earlier, after a tightly contested, goalless first half, Michael opened the goal-scoring account to put Al Hilal in the lead with a header, finding the back of the net in the 51st minute.

Ronaldo showed his class by equalising in the 74th minute with one man down after Adbulelah Al Amri was sent off with a red card in the 70th minute.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner scored his fifth goal of the tournament after guiding in Sultan Al-Ghannam’s low cross from the right back.

The tournament is played by top Arab clubs in the region and included teams from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Morocco, Tunisia and Algeria.

-With inputs from Reuters