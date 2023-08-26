MagazineBuy Print

VIDEO: PSG coach Enrique praises Spanish football chief Rubiales without commenting on kiss scandal

Former Spain coach Enrique also stressed that Rubiales has “acknowledged his mistakes” after his unsolicited kiss on the lips of player Jenni Hermoso following Spain’s Women’s World Cup triumph.

Published : Aug 26, 2023 12:43 IST - 1 MIN READ

AFP

Spain’s football federation chief Luis Rubiales has been under fire this week for instances of inappropriate behaviour during the FIFA Women’s World Cup final where Spain beat England 1-0 to lift its maiden world title.

RELATED | Who is Luis Rubiales, Spain’s ‘under-fire’ FA president for inappropriate behaviour during FIFA Women’s World Cup final

When asked to comment on the scandal surrounding Rubiales, Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique instead praised Rubiales and his “exceptional work” at the helm of the Spanish football federation.

