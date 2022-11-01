Watch: Messi’s stunning goal against Troyes for PSG

Lionel Messi has been in sensational form this season for Paris Saint-Germain as the French side sits top of Ligue 1 after 13 matches.

Messi has scored 12 goals and set up 13 in all competitions as the 35-year-old continues to raise his standards.

Against Troyes at the weekend, the Argentine scored one and assisted another in a 4-3 win. Messi scored a stunning long-range goal from outside the box in the 55th minute.

Since the 2017-18 season, Messi has scored the most goals (38) from outside the box across the top five leagues. Manchester City’ Kevin de Bruyne is next on the list with 17 strikes from outside the penalty box.

Messi is primed to lead his national Argentina at the Qatar World Cup starting on November 20. Argentina wil begin its campaign against Saudi Arabia on November 22.

*Stat from Squawka