VIDEO: Netherlands striker Beerensteyn glad ‘big-mouth’ US out of World Cup

Published : Aug 10, 2023 17:37 IST - 1 MIN READ

AFP

Netherlands forward Lineth Beerensteyn says she celebrated the United States crashing out of the Women’s World Cup, saying the beaten holder had “a really big mouth”. 

“The moment when I heard that they were out I was just thinking: ‘Yes, bye!’, because from the start of this tournament they had already a very big mouth, they were talking about the final and I was thinking ‘You first have to show it on the pitch’ before talking.” she said.

“I am not being rude in that way, I have still a lot of respect for them but now they are out of the tournament it’s a release, and for them it’s a thing they have to take with them in the future - don’t start to talk about something that’s far away, and I hope that they will learn from that.” she added

Related Topics

FIFA Women's World Cup

