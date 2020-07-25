Football Football WATCH: Rooney's best moments from his first season at Derby County Wayne Rooney has made 24 appearances for Derby County this season, scoring six goals and crafting two assists. Team Sportstar 25 July, 2020 15:49 IST Wayne Rooney joined Derby County in August last year and has played in 24 games so far. - Reuters Team Sportstar 25 July, 2020 15:49 IST Wayne Rooney joined EFL Championship side Derby County in August last year, after a one-year stint with Major League Soccer club DC United.The former Manchester United and England midfielder made 24 appearances for Derby this season, scoring six goals and crafting two assists.Derby is currently 10th in the table, with two matches to spare.Here is a collection of Rooney's best moments in his debut season with Derby County - Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess at 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos