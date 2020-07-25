Football

WATCH: Rooney's best moments from his first season at Derby County

Wayne Rooney has made 24 appearances for Derby County this season, scoring six goals and crafting two assists.

25 July, 2020 15:49 IST
Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney joined Derby County in August last year and has played in 24 games so far.   -  Reuters

Wayne Rooney joined EFL Championship side Derby County in August last year, after a one-year stint with Major League Soccer club DC United.

The former Manchester United and England midfielder made 24 appearances for Derby this season, scoring six goals and crafting two assists.

Derby is currently 10th in the table, with two matches to spare.

Here is a collection of Rooney's best moments in his debut season with Derby County -

 

