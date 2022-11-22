Football

Rooney: ‘Ronaldo’s exit is best for Manchester United’

Wayne Rooney reacted on Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure from Manchester United

Team Sportstar
22 November, 2022 23:46 IST
Ronaldo and Rooney

Ronaldo and Rooney | Photo Credit: AFP

Former Manchester United player Wayne Rooney reacted to the announcement of Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure from the club on Tuesday.

“It’s sad. Once he had done the interview and how he had attacked the club, there was no option,” Rooney said.

“I think there was no option. It’s a shame because he has been a servant to Manchester United.

“He’s obviously still a very good player. I think he is not the player now that he was at 23. It’s probably the best thing… for Cristiano now, the sole purpose will be to focus on the World Cup,” he added.

