Werder Bremen head coach steps down amid investigation into alleged use of fake Covid-19 vaccination document

Werder Bremen coach Markus Anfang and his assistant quit the club on Saturday over investigations into whether they used fake coronavirus vaccination certificates.

Bremen managing director Frank Baumann said Anfang and Florian Junge “are taking responsibility and are helping to end the unrest that has arisen around the club and the team in the past few days.”

The Bremen prosecutors’ office is looking into claims both coaches used fake coronavirus vaccine documentation. Second-division Bremen said on Friday that Anfang had denied any wrongdoing.

Man United's Maguire will prove his critics wrong, says Solskjaer

“I received both of my vaccinations in an official vaccination centre and got the documents to prove it," Anfang had said in a club statement. “I very much hope that this matter will soon be cleared up.”

On Saturday, ahead of the team’s game against Schalke, Anfang told Bremen he was quitting “due to the extremely stressful situation for the club, the team, my family and myself.”

Proof of vaccination or a recent recovery from virus infection is needed in Germany for entry to many restaurants or other public places, depending on different states’ rules.

Anfang took over as Bremen coach in June after the club was relegated from the Bundesliga following 40 years in the top division. The club said Werder assistant coach Danjiel Zenkovic will take charge of Saturday's fixture against Schalke, with the team sitting eighth in the table 13 games into the season.