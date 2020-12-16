Football

West Brom appoints Allardyce as Bilic replacement

Sam Allardyce has agreed to an 18-month contract at the club after West Bromwich Albion had earlier sacked Slaven Bilic on Wednesday following a poor start to its campaign.

Reuters
16 December, 2020 22:58 IST

West Brom confirmed the appointment in a statement with Allardyce agreeing an 18-month contract.   -  GETTY IMAGES

Premier League struggler West Bromwich Albion has appointed Sam Allardyce as manager after sacking Slaven Bilic earlier on Wednesday.

The club said in a statement Allardyce had agreed an 18-month contract.

