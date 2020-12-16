Football Football West Brom appoints Allardyce as Bilic replacement Sam Allardyce has agreed to an 18-month contract at the club after West Bromwich Albion had earlier sacked Slaven Bilic on Wednesday following a poor start to its campaign. Reuters 16 December, 2020 22:58 IST West Brom confirmed the appointment in a statement with Allardyce agreeing an 18-month contract. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 16 December, 2020 22:58 IST Premier League struggler West Bromwich Albion has appointed Sam Allardyce as manager after sacking Slaven Bilic earlier on Wednesday. We are delighted to confirm the appointment of Sam Allardyce as our new Head Coach — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) December 16, 2020 The club said in a statement Allardyce had agreed an 18-month contract. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos